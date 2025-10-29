Iranian girls volleyball team win 2025 AYG title

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls volleyball team defeated Indonesia 3-2 (28-26, 20-25, 18-25, 25-17, 16-14) in the final of the 2025 Asian Youth Games (AYG) on Wednesday.

Iran were headed by South Korean coach Lee Do-hee in the competition.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian boys had defeated Pakistan 3-0 to win a gold medal in the Games.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.