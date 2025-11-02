Iran’s Generation Z shines bright at Asian Youth Games

TEHRAN - In Manama, Bahrain, Iran’s young athletes, known as “Ambassadors of Hope”, delivered a breakthrough performance at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, finishing fourth overall with 22 gold, 18 silver, and 36 bronze medals.

This result not only marked Iran’s best-ever showing at the continental youth event but also reflected a generational transformation in the country’s sporting landscape.

Compared with Iran’s previous results, 11th in Singapore 2009 (1 gold) and 20th in Nanjing 2013 (no golds), the 2025 delegation’s 16-rank climb represents a historic leap. Iran competed with 236 athletes across 22 disciplines, securing medals in 19 sports, a record level of diversity. Nearly 70% of Iranian participants returned home with at least one medal, a remarkable 950% increase in total medal count compared to 2013.

While China (63 golds), Uzbekistan (37), and Kazakhstan (24) led the standings, Iran’s total medal output and range of success positioned it as Asia’s rising power in youth sports.

*Women lead the way

Perhaps the most significant storyline of Bahrain 2025 was the emergence of Iran’s female athletes.

Of the 22 gold medals, nine were won by girls, including team triumphs in volleyball, futsal, and handball.

Iranian women also collected six silvers and 14 bronzes, accounting for nearly 40% of the nation’s total medals. Competing with smaller delegations and fewer resources, their achievements symbolized resilience and the growing investment in women’s sport within Iran.

*Breakout sports and surprises

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) was Iran’s unexpected star, earning four golds and emerging as a promising medal source for future continental events. Beach wrestling also stunned with two golds and two silvers, despite minimal preparation. Conversely, taekwondo, long considered a stronghold, underperformed, winning three golds in poomsae but none in the main combat category.

*Beyond the podium

Iran’s fourth-place finish was more than a numerical success. It was a symbolic milestone. It showcased a balanced structure of development between team and individual sports, a stronger representation of women, and a new generation of athletes ready for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

In Bahrain, Iran’s Generation Z proved that the country’s sporting future is not just bright, it’s already shining.