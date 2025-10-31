Iran come fourth at 2025 Asian Youth Games

TEHRAN – Iran finished in fourth place at the 2025 Asian Youth Games, winning 22 gold, 18 silver, and 36 bronze medals.

Iranian athletes won golds at 3x3 Basketball (one silver), athletics (two bronzes), beach wrestling (two golds, two silvers), boxing (two silvers, four bronzes), girls futsal (one gold), boys futsal (one silver), girls handball (one), judo (one gold, four bronzes), Mixed Martial Arts (four golds, one silver, two bronzes), Muay Thai (two golds, two silvers, five bronzes), kabaddi (two silvers), swimming (two golds), taekwondo (three golds, two silvers, six bronzes), volleyball (two golds), weightlifting (one gold, two silvers, six bronzes), wrestling (three golds, one silver, two bronzes), table tennis (one bronze), Pencak Silat (one bronze), kurash (two silvers, two bronzes), Esports (one bronze),

China topped the standings with 63 golds, 49 silvers and 35 bronzes, with Uzbekistan second (37-16-28) and Kazakhstan third (24-29-40).

The 3rd Asian Youth Games took place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games served as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran sent 236 athletes to the Games.