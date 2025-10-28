Iranian swimmer Gholami makes history at 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Mohammadmahdi Gholami won a gold medal in the Boys' 100m Butterfly of the 2025 Asian Youth Games on Monday.

It was Iran’s first-ever gold medal in the discipline.

Jamesray Ajido of the Philippines (55.11) and Hong Kong’s Kin Hei James Lau (55.23) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.