Iran’s girls’ 3x3 basketball win silver: 2025 AYG

TEHRAN – Iran’s girls’ 3x3 basketball team Chinese Taipei 15-14 to win a silver medal on Monday at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain.

Iran had previously defeated the UAE (21-3), Chinese Taipei (11-9), Kazakhstan (21-10), India (15-10), China (21-19), on their way into the final match.

The 3rd Asian Youth Games are taking place in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31.

The Games serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

Iran has sent 236 athletes to the Games.