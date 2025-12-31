IRCS wishes ‘valuable human achievements for nations’ in New Year

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, has wished valuable human achievements for nations and red crescent societies around the world in 2026.

On the occasion of the beginning of the New Year 2026, the official in separate letters to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as other red cross and red crescent societies all over the world expressed optimism that the national societies would take steps to expand effective humanitarian services.

"I would like to express my warm greetings from the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the message reads.

"It is my pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, your esteemed colleagues, dedicated volunteers, and all the esteemed members of your National Society on the occasion of the New Year.

Over the last year, the world witnessed the invaluable and humanitarian efforts of National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world aimed to alleviate human suffering, support vulnerable communities, and respond to natural and man-made disasters; efforts that are a clear manifestation of our common commitment to human dignity, solidarity, and the fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

As the new year begins, it is hoped that by deepening cooperation, exchanging experiences, and enhancing capacities, we will be able to take further steps towards strengthening the resilience of communities, promoting peace, and expanding effective humanitarian services.

I hope that the coming year will be full of peace, tranquillity, and valuable human achievements for nations and communities around the world.”

IFRC official: IRCS is a key humanitarian actor

In November, Hossam Elsharkawi, the IFRC Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), highlighted the role of the IRCS as one of the region’s and the world’s key humanitarian actors.

Lauding the IRCS efforts, Elsharkawi congratulated Pirhossein Kolivand’s re-election as the head of the IRCS, saying that the IRCS decisions are highly effective at international levels, IRNA reported

The official made the remarks in an online meeting with Kolivand on November 13. During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to foster collaborative efforts, develop rescue systems to enhance the country’s preparedness and response capabilities, and conduct international meetings and conferences in Iran.

The IRCS proposed hosting an international Islamic youth conference and the conference of leaders of national societies from Islamic countries.

The two sides also emphasized the need to implement the previously signed memoranda of understanding between the two organizations to lay the ground for promoting educational, operational, and logistic collaborations.

The IRCS also suggested introducing an expert to follow up on managerial and technical cooperation with the Regional Office for MENA.

