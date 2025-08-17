New season, new hopes: PGPL 2025 begins

TEHRAN - After nearly two months of hiatus, the 25th season of the Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) is set to start on Monday, Aug. 18, reigniting the passion for top-flight football across Iran.

Although the league’s official matches begin on this date, the competition already saw an early thrilling encounter with the Super Cup clash between archrivals Esteghlal and Tractor, a match that will be replayed in the opening week, promising a highly intense and captivating start to the season.

The opening weekend features four simultaneous fixtures held across the cities of Isfahan, Sirjan, Tehran, and Khorramabad. The curtain-raiser matches will see Zob Ahan face Paykan and Gol Gohar host Aluminum, kicking off simultaneously. Meanwhile, a marquee fixture between Persepolis and newly promoted Fajr Sepasi will start fifteen minutes later in Tehran, drawing considerable attention from fans and media alike.

Persepolis enter this season amid significant changes and high expectations. Following the departure of their former coach, the club appointed Vahid Hashemian—a former Iranian national team player embarking on his first managerial role. Persepolis have strengthened their squad with notable signings, including Serge Aurier, the former Tottenham Hotspur and France international defender, signaling a clear intent to challenge for the title.

Fajr Sepasi, returning to the top division after promotion, will face a tough challenge against the capital giants. Historically, the two sides have clashed 26 times in the league, with Persepolis winning 12, Fajr Sepasi 6, and 8 draws. Their encounters have been goal-rich affairs, producing a total of 76 goals — 45 for Persepolis and 31 for Fajr Sepasi — hinting at an exciting match ahead.

The following day, Tuesday, four more matches will unfold, including the eagerly awaited league rematch of Tractor and Esteghlal.

Tractor, buoyed by their dramatic 2-1 victory over Esteghlal in the Super Cup final, will look to maintain momentum under coach Dragan Skocic. On the other side, Ricardo Sá Pinto’s Esteghlal, motivated by the recent setback, will seek redemption but must proceed cautiously against a well-prepared defending champions Tractor side.

Another key contender, Sepahan will commence their campaign in Bandar Anzali. Coach Moharram Navidkia, who has recently returned to lead the team, aims to bring the PGPL trophy back to Isfahan after several years, backed by several new star signings.

However, the new season also brings disciplinary challenges. Esteghlal Khuzestan and Shams Azar Qazvin will start the league with a three-point deduction following decisions by the disciplinary committee. Fajr Sepasi will face a similar three-point penalty and will be limited to hosting six home games with 50% stadium capacity. Additionally, Paykan must conduct its first three home fixtures with a 30% reduction in spectator capacity.

With fierce rivalries, fresh managerial narratives, and intensified title aspirations, the 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Pro League promises a compelling and action-packed season for Iranian football enthusiasts nationwide.