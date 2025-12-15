Unveiling Iran’s latest innovations, nuclear chief says Western pressure ineffective 

TEHRAN – Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, dismissed political pressure from Israel, the E3, and the U.S. regarding inspections of Iranian nuclear sites.

He declared that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—which has not condemned past attacks on Iranian facilities—is the party that must be accountable to the world, and that it therefore has no right to inspect the attacked sites.

Eslami made the remarks during a ceremony where Iran unveiled new nuclear medicine products and launched its National Nuclear Network to boost domestic research and collaboration. During the event, Eslami also noted significant international demand for Iranian medical radio-pharmaceuticals.