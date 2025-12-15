Brig. Gen. Elhami appointed as Iran’s Air Defense Chief

TEHRAN – Iran has appointed Brigadier General Alireza Elhami as the new commander of the Army Air Defense Force.

Elhami had served as the force’s deputy commander since 2019 and brings extensive experience to the post. His previous roles include commander of the Air Defense University and deputy for operations at the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Headquarters. He succeeds Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, who previously led the force.

The appointment was announced during a visit by Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, to the Khatam al-Anbia (PBUH) Air Defense Headquarters. During the visit, Elhami—who also serves as commander of the Joint Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Headquarters—accompanied the chief of staff.

Speaking at the headquarters, Major General Mousavi said strengthening the defensive shield of Iran’s integrated air defense network remains a top priority to ensure effective responses to potential threats.

“Today, we had the opportunity to meet with our comrades in the air defense forces and review their ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s air defense capabilities,” Mousavi said. He stressed that the continuous and systematic upgrading of Iran’s air defense systems is a national priority.

“Our air defense personnel have demonstrated exceptional dedication, sacrifice, and professionalism,” he added. “By relying on their expertise, knowledge, and high morale, they have carried out significant and commendable measures in recent months to strengthen the country’s air defense capabilities.”

Mousavi said the steady improvement of Iran’s air defense posture reflects the uninterrupted, round-the-clock efforts of personnel across the nationwide air defense network. He also praised the coordinated work of scientists, researchers, commanders, defense industries, knowledge-based companies, and the self-sufficiency units of both the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

“All of the progress achieved is the result of collective, synchronized, and tireless efforts,” he said, expressing hope that the Air Defense Headquarters would continue to successfully fulfill its missions and achieve its strategic objectives.

In further remarks, the chief of staff described the Army and IRGC air defense forces as “reliable and powerful pillars” of national defense, capable of supporting new strategic initiatives. He emphasized their role in expanding both the qualitative and quantitative capacity of Iran’s air defense, deploying modern and updated systems, strengthening human resources, and reinforcing the integrated air defense shield in coordination with other military and civilian institutions.

The leadership changes come as Iran accelerates major upgrades to its domestically produced air defense systems. In November, a senior military official said the improvements were launched in response to lessons learned during a recent 12-day conflict with Israel.

Reza Khajeh, deputy for operations of the Army Air Defense Force, said efforts are already underway to improve system performance, address technical vulnerabilities, and integrate upgraded platforms into Iran’s operational structure.

“Many of the shortcomings identified in our systems are being resolved,” Khajeh said in an interview with IRIB. “Once the upgrade process is completed, the modernized systems will be fully incorporated into the Army Air Defense Force’s order of battle.”