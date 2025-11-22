Brig. Gen. Jahanshahi takes helm of Iran Army Ground Forces

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi has been appointed as the new commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, succeeding Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari.

Jahanshahi previously commanded the 77th Thamen al-A’emmeh Division and also served as the Ground Forces’ coordinating deputy, as well as deputy for assessment at the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.

In his first remarks to senior commanders, Jahanshahi said the Army Ground Forces are fully prepared to counter any potential threat, backed by capable and committed personnel, modern equipment, and the experience gained from the “12-day imposed war.” According to the Army’s Public Relations Office, he emphasized that the force’s operational roadmap has been designed around five strategic principles—leadership-centeredness, justice, efficiency, technology and skills enhancement—based on the guidance of the Commander-in-Chief and the lessons of Iran’s recent military engagements.

Jahanshahi said his appointment decree underscores the need to improve the Army’s mobility, efficiency, human capital, and weapons and equipment to match evolving threats. “We have charted our course according to these directives,” he said, “and God willing, we are moving toward a bright horizon.”

He noted that the Ground Forces have significantly strengthened their combat capability in recent years by incorporating scientific talent, knowledge-based companies, and emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence. With well-trained and devoted personnel, he said, and with modern equipment and veteran experience, the Army Ground Forces stand ready to respond to any hostile action.

Jahanshahi warned that Iran is now facing cognitive and hybrid warfare. He said that when Iran’s adversaries failed to achieve their objectives through military pressure, they shifted to soft and psychological forms of confrontation. He expressed confidence, however, that with divine assistance, the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, the unity of the Iranian people, and the strength of the Armed Forces, Iran will once again neutralize enemy schemes.

Reviewing recent operations, Jahanshahi said the Army Ground Forces played an active and decisive role in the 12-day conflict in June. He pointed to the deployment of multiple brigades to secure the country’s borders, the use of Arash-1 and Arash-2 drones to strike targets in the occupied territories, and the integration of air-defense systems into the country’s unified air-defense network to support both the Air Defense Force and the IRGC Aerospace Force. He also highlighted the use of new air-defense platforms to shoot down enemy drones and prevent them from achieving their objectives, saying the force’s drone and air-defense units performed effectively throughout the confrontation.

Looking to the future, Jahanshahi said the Ground Forces intend to modernize their weapons and equipment by relying on domestic expertise, knowledge-based industries and new technologies. He said efforts are underway to enhance the Army’s combat readiness, expand multi-skill training for personnel, improve the welfare and morale of troops, and prepare a more mobile, agile and efficient Ground Force. He added that upgrades to electronic warfare, missile systems, artillery, and command-and-control capabilities are also part of the force’s ongoing development program.