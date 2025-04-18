Pezeshkian praises Iran’s armed forces on National Army Day

TEHRAN – Iran celebrated its National Army Day on Friday with a series of military parades across Tehran and other provinces, showcasing the country’s defense capabilities and achievements.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who attended the event in Tehran alongside senior government and military officials, praised the Iranian armed forces for their "strength and preparedness" and for achieving "self-sufficiency" in military production.

During his address at the event, Pezeshkian emphasized the critical role the army plays in ensuring the nation’s security and regional stability. He stated, “The security and peace of society are only possible with the presence of a strong and prepared army. Without this powerful force, security would have vanished from our society.” The president went on to highlight that Iran’s military strength has enabled the country to effectively promote peace and stability across the region, adding, “The existence of a strong and capable army has allowed Iran to assert its vision of fostering communication, peace, and tranquility in the region.”

Pezeshkian also reaffirmed that Iran has become an "undisputed power" in the region, largely due to the dedication and capabilities of its military forces. He praised the "brave" Iranian armed forces for successfully thwarting external threats and preventing attempts to destabilize the country. “The Iranian military has played a pivotal role in defending the nation and safeguarding its sovereignty against hostile forces,” he said.

In his remarks, Pezeshkian highlighted one of the Iranian Army's most significant achievements: its self-sufficiency in defense technology. “Today, we are proud to say that our powerful army has made remarkable progress in producing all necessary military equipment—from air, land, and sea defense systems to precision-guided technologies,” the president noted. He also pointed out that the army’s technological advancements have extended beyond military applications, benefiting the country's industry, trade, and academic institutions.

"The army is an invaluable ally to the government and the Iranian people,” Pezeshkian continued, acknowledging the military's constant presence in times of national crisis. "It has always been at the forefront during times of adversity."

The day’s celebrations included large-scale military parades, where various army units displayed an array of domestically manufactured military equipment, including drones, missiles, and other defense systems. The military also showcased its naval strength with a parade in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, featuring Iranian destroyers and indigenous submarines.

National Army Day, celebrated on Farvardin 29 (April 18 this year), was established in 1979 by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, just months after the overthrow of the Pahlavi regime. The day honors the Iranian Army’s role in the success of the Islamic Revolution and its subsequent contributions to safeguarding the Islamic Republic. The commemoration also serves as a reminder of the army’s loyalty to the ideals set forth by Imam Khomeini.

Iranian army ready to respond to any threat: senior commander

In a separate speech, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, the Commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces, reaffirmed the army’s readiness to respond to any threat swiftly and effectively.

Heidari emphasized that the Army is operating at peak defensive readiness and that its capabilities have reached their highest levels of combat preparedness. He also underlined that the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) have distinct but complementary missions, with the army primarily responsible for safeguarding the country's independence and territorial integrity as outlined in the Iranian Constitution.

“Farvardin 29 is a celebration of our Islamic and Revolutionary Army,” said Heidari, stressing that the Iranian military does not rely on foreign assistance. “We are fully capable of defending our country and its values without any external support.” The Ground Forces Commander also mentioned that the army had planned a series of events to display its power, self-sufficiency, and capabilities.

As National Army Day draws attention to the Iranian military’s growing capabilities, it also reflects the nation’s ongoing commitment to maintaining independence and regional influence.