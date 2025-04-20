Iran showcases defense capabilities at major Baghdad military exhibition

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Defense is showcasing its latest military advancements at the 17th Baghdad Security and Military Expo, marking a significant step in the nation's ongoing efforts to highlight its defense capabilities on the international stage.

The exhibition, which officially opened its doors on Saturday, is hosting 155 companies from 24 countries, all eager to display their cutting-edge products and innovations in the military, safety, and security sectors. Held in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, this event serves as a key platform for global defense and cybersecurity solutions.

As part of its participation, the Iranian Ministry of Defense is exhibiting a wide range of its military achievements. These include advancements in land, naval, air, and air defense technologies, as well as the latest developments in electronic warfare systems. By showcasing these innovations, Iran continues to position itself as a key player in the regional and global defense industry.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani officially inaugurated the event, emphasizing the strategic importance of the exhibition for Iraq's defense modernization and international security cooperation. Al-Sudani, in his opening speech, highlighted the exhibition as a vital opportunity for fostering partnerships between Iraq's industrial sector and international companies, particularly in the areas of scientific research and technological development.

The exhibition is more than just a display of military hardware; it also focuses on the evolution of cybersecurity and advanced communications technologies. With the inclusion of surveillance systems and police equipment, the event is intended to open new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange among countries, strengthening the national defense industries of participating nations.

Running until April 22, the Baghdad Security and Military Expo will continue to serve as an important gathering for experts in defense technology, providing an invaluable opportunity for dialogue on enhancing security capabilities in Iraq and across the broader region.