Iran’s defense achievements shine at LAAD 2025 exhibition

TEHRAN – The 11th edition of the LAAD 2025 Defense and Security Exhibition, held from April 1 to 4 in Brazil, showcased the latest advancements in defense technology, drawing participants from 41 countries, including a significant presence from Iran.

As the largest and most influential defense and security event in the Southern Hemisphere and Latin America, LAAD 2025 hosted 360 companies from five continents.

A key highlight of this year's exhibition was the participation of Iran's Ministry of Defense, marking its debut at the event. Among the advanced technologies presented, the Qods Mohajer 10 was one of the standout exhibits, representing one of the most modern unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs).