Larijani signs new security agreement in Iraq before heading to Lebanon

THERAN – In his first major trip since being appointed Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Larjani met with top officials in Iraq on Monday to address pressing bilateral and regional security issues. The next stop on the seasoned stateman’s itinerary is Lebanon.

Larijani was welcomed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji upon his arrival in the Baghdad airport. He visited the martyrdom site of General Qassem Soleimani, a revered Iranian commander assassinated by a U.S. drone attack in 2020, before participating in high-level discussions with Iraqi officials.

Larijani’s meetings with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al Mashhadani and President Abdul Latif Rashid were followed by a separate discussion with the country’s most senior political official, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

The Iranian official told al-Sudani that Iran is thankful for Baghdad “balance” in foreign policy, which has brought about security and stability not only for Iraq but also other countries in the region. "The people of Iraq are brave and generous, and the road to Karbala today is a testament to the generosity of the Iraqis." Larijani was referring to the millions of Iranian pilgrims who have travelled to Iraq in recent days to commemorate Arbaeen near the tomb of Imam Hossein (AS). The annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, the largest in the world, has served as a crucial cultural and religious link connecting the Iranian and Iraqi people for centuries.

According to reports in Iraqi media, al-Sudani stated that Iraq attaches great importance to its ties with Iran and will use various means to strengthen bilateral cooperation at different levels. Reports suggest that Larijani, who is also an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a message from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to al-Sudani before sitting down with al-Araji to sign a joint security agreement.

The specific details of this security agreement have not yet been released, but the previous one, signed in 2023, focused on removing terrorist and separatist groups from the Iran-Iraq border region.

Another topic discussed during the meetings was rail connectivity between the two countries. The aim is to transport passengers and link them to development roads and major regional corridors, suggesting that a new cooperation agreement on this issue may be forthcoming.

Larijani's next destination is Beirut, where Hezbollah faces increasing Western pressure to disarm. Formed in the 1980s in response to Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah has been the primary force countering Israeli attacks in recent decades. Iranian officials and international analysts warn that disarming Hezbollah would leave Lebanon dangerously vulnerable to escalating Israeli violence and expansionism.