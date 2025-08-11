Armenia will make no major decision without consulting Iran: PM Pashinyan

TEHRAN – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has underlined the “special and distinguished” status of Yerevan’s ties with Tehran, calling the relationship “strategic” and pledging that all major decisions would be made in close consultation with Iran.

Speaking by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday morning, Pashinyan briefed him on the recent peace memorandum signed between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and outlined the details of the planned Caucasus transit corridor project. He thanked the Islamic Republic and the Pezeshkian administration for their “principled stance” in supporting regional convergence and stability.

“Iran’s emphasis on preserving Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is highly valuable to us,” Pashinyan said. “We will not sign any agreement unless we are fully assured that the interests, considerations, and sensitivities of our friend and neighbor, Iran, are respected.”

President Pezeshkian described relations with Armenia as “strategic” and said bilateral interactions have consistently been constructive, rooted in good neighborliness, and based on mutual respect for territorial integrity. “Principled and rational approaches have always provided a solid foundation for strengthening the friendly and strategic bonds between Tehran and Yerevan,” he said, adding that any attempt to undermine these “historic and deep-rooted” ties would be firmly rejected by both sides.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran, as an “anchor of peace, stability, and security in the region,” welcomes any agreement that strengthens peace, particularly among neighboring countries.

Addressing the planned Caucasus transit corridor project involving U.S. participation, the Iranian president stressed the need to protect Armenia’s sovereignty and prevent the involvement of any military or security forces in the project’s execution. He cautioned against possible U.S. moves which, under the guise of investment and peacebuilding, could pursue “hegemonic objectives” in the region. “We must ensure that this route will truly serve as a path for peace and development, not a tool for advancing the expansionist aims of foreign powers,” he said.

Pezeshkian also emphasized the importance of maintaining strong neighborly relations among Iran, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, saying their continuation depends on vigilance, coordination, solidarity, and the exclusion of foreign interference. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always prioritized common interests in regional relations—especially with its neighbors—and is confident that this perspective will also be considered a fundamental priority by the countries of the region,” he added.

Under a deal signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on Friday, Armenia granted the U.S. exclusive rights to develop a corridor in its southern Syunik province—which borders Iran—linking Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan.