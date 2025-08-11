Tehran’s Palestine Square showcases anti-Israeli mural, expressing solidarity with oppressed nations

TEHRAN – The new mural in Palestine Square in Tehran, featuring an image from an anti-Israeli painting by Australian artist Scott Marsh, has been unveiled, which highlights the plight of Palestinians and unveils the true face of Zionism.

The painting had previously appeared on the wall of a building in Sydney, Australia, and now, with an anti-Israeli theme, conveys Iran’s solidarity with oppressed nations around the world, IRNA reported.

In his recent work of art, Marsh has portrayed Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, dressed in a military-style uniform with an Israeli flag armband. In the background, a burning and bombed city clearly alludes to the destruction caused by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The uniform, posture, and overall aesthetic of the portrait strongly resemble propaganda imagery from Nazi Germany when Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party controlled the country, subtly drawing a disturbing visual parallel between fascist regimes of the past and the actions of the current Zionist leadership. This visual message aligns powerfully with the tone, courage, and political commentary seen in Scott Marsh’s body of work.

Scott Marsh is a renowned Australian street artist known for his large-scale, political, and provocative murals. His works combine sharp satire, social critique, and rapid response to current events. Starting from graffiti, Marsh gradually evolved into a public artist with strong social messages.

Marsh typically chooses themes that resonate with public emotion and controversy. He believes that street art isn’t necessarily about changing minds, but about reflecting what people already feel. Due to the controversial nature of his work, he often stays anonymous to avoid threats and vandalism.

Sharing this recent work on his Instagram feed, the artist wrote: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes. I have said for years that my work exists in the streets but finds an audience online. However, during the COVID years, that connection was taken away. My work has since been heavily censored, shadow-banned, throttled - whatever you want to call it. My posts reach a handful of my followers, and the algorithm kills them before they can escape”.

“Rather than let this deter me, I’m forced to think creatively about ways I can deliver work/ideas to the public. I knew this work could not exist as a mural. In the unlikely event I finished it, the mural would be immediately destroyed, the post would be buried by the algorithm, and the censors would win,” he added.

“The Netanyahu government is committing genocide in Gaza. I believe this message should NOT be censored. I know I’m gonna have critics - that comes with the territory,” Marsh noted.

“I’m also releasing a print edition of the original painting - 100% profit from the first 10 prints being donated to the gazachildrensfund.org,” he stated.

In recent days, numerous events and developments have taken place in West Asia, particularly regarding the massacre of Gaza’s residents by the Israeli regime. Among them are the use of starvation as a weapon to further kill the Palestinian people and the determination of Tel Aviv officials to seize and fully occupy Gaza.

At the international level, many countries, officials, and international human rights organizations have condemned the plan to occupy the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to halt the war against the region and to establish a ceasefire.

At least 61,430 Palestinians, about half of them women and children, have been killed and 153,213 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 9,921 people and injured 41,172 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

