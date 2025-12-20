Taipei attacker acted alone in four-death spree, police claim

The man suspected of carrying out an attack in Taiwan with a smoke grenade and knife acted alone, police said on Saturday about the incident that killed four, including the attacker.

According to Reuters’ Saturday report, Chang Wen, 27, from the northern city of Taoyuan, died falling from a building during a police chase on Friday evening in a packed shopping district in central Taipei.

Eleven people were injured in the attack, of whom two are in intensive care, the health ministry said.

Chang Wen let off smoke bombs at Taipei's main train station, then made his way to a mall at a nearby subway station, attacking people both inside the shopping center and on his way there, police said.

Violent crime in Taiwan is very rare, and in response to the attack, the police presence has been stepped up across the island.