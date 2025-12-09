Wang Yi blasts Japan, says Takaichi ‘exploits’ Taiwan to ‘threaten China militarily’

Attempts to pursue “Taiwan independence” mean splitting China's territory, and supporting “Taiwan independence” amounts to interference in China's internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Beijing on Monday.

According to Xinhua’s Tuesday report, Wang made the remarks when holding talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

“Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times,” stressed Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of what he called “Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression,” Wang said: “Japan, as a defeated nation, should have undertaken profound reflection and acted with greater caution.”

“Yet now, its current leader is trying to exploit the Taiwan question to provoke trouble and threaten China militarily. This is completely unacceptable,” he said.