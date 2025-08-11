Iran seizes tanker carrying 2 million liters of smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – In a blow to organized fuel smuggling networks, Iranian Border Guard Commander Brigadier General Ahmadali Goudarzi announced the interception of an oil tanker carrying 2,030,755 liters of illicit diesel in the Persian Gulf’s exclusive economic zone.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (Artesh), led to the arrest of 17 foreign nationals.

Goudarzi emphasized in a Monday interview that "border guards in Hormozgan province leveraged comprehensive intelligence monitoring, electronic surveillance systems, and aerial reconnaissance" to identify the vessel Phoenix—flagged under a third country—before it could exit Iranian waters.

"Through coordinated operational planning with the Navy, we immobilized and inspected this tanker," he stated, noting the seizure represents "the heaviest financial blow to smuggling syndicates this year."

The detained suspects have been transferred to legal authorities in Jask for prosecution. Goudarzi credited the success to the "enhanced military-defensive synergy among armed forces across Iran’s maritime and land borders," which has systematically dismantled smuggling networks exploiting regional waters.

Iran has consistently demonstrated its role in supporting the security and stability of the Persian Gulf—a vital waterway through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil flows.

Through the use of advanced monitoring technologies such as drones and coastal radar, alongside agile maritime units, Iran aims to contribute to a secure environment that safeguards regional peace, facilitates global trade, and protects its economic interests.

Iran’s commitment to maritime security extends beyond combating smuggling. The Islamic Republic has played a pivotal role in ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes. Iran’s naval forces have consistently acted to deter piracy and protect international shipping lanes.