Iranians honor 58th anniversary of Takhti’s death

TEHRAN - Iranians on Wednesday marked the 58th anniversary of the death of legendary wrestler Gholamreza Takhti, a national icon whose legacy extends far beyond sport.

Takhti was found dead in his room at the Atlantic Hotel in Tehran on Jan. 7, 1968, in circumstances that have remained the subject of public debate for decades.

His funeral turned into one of the largest public gatherings in Iran’s modern history, with hundreds of thousands of mourners accompanying his coffin to the Ibn Babawayh Cemetery in Ray, near his birthplace.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in Iranian history, Takhti achieved remarkable success on the international stage. He won an Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Games and captured silver medals at the 1952 Helsinki and 1960 Rome Olympics. He narrowly missed adding another medal at the 1964 Tokyo Games, finishing fourth.

Remembered for his humility, generosity, and moral integrity, Takhti remains a symbol of sportsmanship and social conscience in Iran.