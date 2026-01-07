Iran petrochemicals exhibit opens in Kish with exports topping $10b

TEHRAN – Iran’s third petrochemical industry exhibition opened on Kish Island on Tuesday, bringing together more than 200 domestic companies amid renewed focus on technology, investment and export growth in one of the country’s main hard-currency earning sectors.

The event, titled Iran Petrochem 1404 (IRAN PETROCHEM 2026) is being held at the Kish International Exhibition Centre and is described by organizers as the country’s largest specialized gathering for the petrochemical, refining and related industries.

Participants are showcasing their latest products, technologies and capabilities, with the exhibition serving as a platform for technical and commercial talks as well as investment negotiations with domestic and foreign counterparts.

Organizers said participation has expanded sharply compared with the previous edition, when more than 140 industrial firms and around 80 knowledge-based companies attended. This year’s exhibition includes a stronger presence of technology-driven and knowledge-based firms, in line with Iran’s stated policy of promoting investment in production.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 8 and is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Iran’s petrochemical sector is a cornerstone of the economy, supported by the country’s vast oil and gas reserves. Despite international sanctions, the industry has continued to expand output and exports.

Official figures show petrochemical production reached about 83.5 million tons in the past year, up 11 percent from the previous year, while exports generated more than $10 billion in revenue this year.

EF/MA