Iran to participate in FITUR, EMITT 2026

TEHRAN--Iran is to participate in FITUR (the International Tourism Trade Fair) in Spain and EMITT 2026 in Turkey during current year.

In line with Iran's worthy and magnificent presence in prestigious international tourism events, the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) is holding a specialized training workshop for Iranian exhibitors.

According to ISNA, this training workshop will be held at Tehran’s Parsian Azadi Hotel on January 11, focusing on familiarizing with the professional requirements for attending the international exhibitions, effective methods of introducing the country's tourism capacities, interacting with the target markets, and exchanging views and collaborating with organizers and participants.

Given the responsibility assigned to TACI by Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in the executive management of the Iranian pavilion at the international tourism exhibitions of Fitur and EMITT, this workshop is planned with the aim of exchanging the experiences, improving the level of specialized knowledge and increasing the productivity of Iranian participants and exhibitors at these events.

This workshop provides an opportunity for cooperation between tourism activists, exhibitors and exhibition operators so that they can attend one of the most important global events in the tourism industry with greater preparation and a targeted approach.

KD