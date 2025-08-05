Illegitimate geopolitical projects in Caucasus will face Iran’s firm response: Leader’s aide

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on international affairs, has warned regional and international players against attempts to revive the controversial Zangezur Corridor project, stressing that Iran will not remain silent in the face of any threat to its national or regional interests.

In a post on social media, Velayati reacted to renewed efforts to promote the so-called corridor plan, cautioning that any move to impose illegitimate geopolitical changes in the South Caucasus would trigger a strong Iranian response.

"Iran is not indifferent to its own interests or to the stability of the region," he said. "Any government—whether from the region or beyond—that seeks to repeat past failed experiments will be met with a firm reaction from the Islamic Republic."

The idea of a "Zangezur corridor," a term originating with Azerbaijan and Turkey, envisions a pathway through Armenia's Syunik province. This area has historically bordered Iran for centuries. However, the Zangezur corridor, if established, would not function as a standard transport route. It would necessitate Armenia relinquishing control of the passage to Baku and its main patron Ankara.

The project emerged following the most recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Iran has consistently expressed its disapproval of the plan, underscoring its dedication to upholding the integrity of its historical boundaries and safeguarding geopolitical balance in the surrounding area.