US is now taking charge of the infamous Zangezur project 

TEHRAN – U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack announced on Friday that the United States has suggested to take control of a proposed corridor that would connect mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan by encroaching on Armenia’s territory, disrupting the country’s historical borders with Iran, and denying Yerevan’s oversee of the route.

While talking to reporters, Barrack portrayed the proposal as an attempt to “advance” negotiations between Yeravan and Baku.

The idea of a "Zangezur corridor," a term originating with Azerbaijan and Turkey, envisions a pathway through Armenia's Syunik province. This area has historically bordered Iran for centuries. However, the Zangezur corridor, if established, would not function as a standard transport route. It would necessitate Armenia relinquishing control of the passage to Baku and its main patron Ankara.

The project emerged following the most recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, two nations with a history of territorial disagreements. Throughout 2023 and a significant part of 2024, Baku and Ankara actively promoted the development of this corridor. Iran has consistently expressed its disapproval of the plan, underscoring its dedication to upholding the integrity of its historical boundaries and safeguarding geopolitical balance in the surrounding area. The Tehran Times understands that these efforts subsided, at least in the public sphere, after Iran conveyed a firm message indicating its willingness to intervene should the corridor be established through forceful means.

The American suggestion has once again alarmed Iranians, who recently ended a deadly war with Israel and the United States. “Americans want to manage the Zangezur project because they seek to hurt the interests of Iran, Russia, and China,” said Ehsan Movahedian, an expert on South Caucasus, during an interview with Iranian media. “More importantly, after failing to reach its core objectives during the 12-day war, the U.S. is looking for new ways to deliver blows to Iran. The ultimate goal is the disintegration of the country.”

More bad feeling towards Baku

Renewed calls for the formation of Zangezur have negatively impacted perceptions of Azerbaijan, with Iranian citizens increasingly viewing their neighbor as a potential threat, possibly colluding with Israel and former Daesh leaders now in power in Syria.

Residents of Iranian cities bordering Azerbaijan have reported witnessing drones entering Iranian airspace from Azerbaijani territory during Israel's war against Iran. Some Western media outlets have also alleged that Baku permitted Israel to launch drones from its territory. While the Iranian government has not officially acknowledged these claims, and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev denied assisting Israel in harming Iran during a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pezeshkian urged Aliyev to investigate the matter.

Adding to these concerns, a recent meeting between Aliyev and Syria's Al-Jolani has further worried Iranian citizens who recall the terrifying fight between Iranian forces and Daesh in Syria and Iraq during the 2010s.

