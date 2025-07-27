Leader’s aide warns of US-Israeli backed Zangezur corridor plan aimed to Isolate Iran

TEHRAN – Senior foreign policy advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Velayati, has warned that the proposed Zangezur Corridor is part of a broader geopolitical scheme by the United States and Israel aimed at isolating Iran and Russia.

In a message read at a ceremony honoring Sheikh Safi al-Din Ardabili, Velayati described the corridor project as a façade for “larger geopolitical plans” designed to undermine the Axis of Resistance, cut Iran’s land connection to the Caucasus, and enforce a regional encirclement of Iran and Russia.

“The Zangezur Corridor is part of Washington’s agenda to shift its pressure campaign from Ukraine to the Caucasus,” he said.

Velayati emphasized that Iran has already taken a firm stand against the project, noting the country’s deterrent military deployments and exercises along its borders. He stressed that the Islamic Republic has adopted a policy of “active prevention” rather than passive reaction when it comes to defending its national interests.

The idea of a "Zangezur corridor," a term originating with Azerbaijan and Turkey, envisions a pathway through Armenia's Syunik province. This area has historically bordered Iran for centuries. However, the Zangezur corridor, if established, would not function as a standard transport route. It would necessitate Armenia relinquishing control of the passage to Baku and its main patron Ankara.

The project emerged following the most recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, two nations with a history of territorial disagreements. Throughout 2023 and a significant part of 2024, Baku and Ankara actively promoted the development of this corridor. Iran has consistently expressed its disapproval of the plan, underscoring its dedication to upholding the integrity of its historical boundaries and safeguarding geopolitical balance in the surrounding area.

The American suggestion has once again alarmed Iranians, who recently ended a deadly war with Israel and the United States.