Yemen targets Ben Gurion Airport

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces announced on Sunday a military operation targeting the Israeli regime’s Ben Gurion Airport in solidarity with Gaza.

In a statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirming the strike, emphasized that Yemeni operations in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza will continue until the genocide ends and the blockade is lifted.

The Israeli military confirmed the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Tel Aviv, triggering air raid sirens in central areas and temporary closure of Ben Gurion Airport’s airspace.

Saree declared the top-tier operation came “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear fighters, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against our country.”

The military spokesman pointed out, “The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport) in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv) with a hypersonic ballistic missile of Palestine-2. The operation achieved its goal successfully, by the grace of God, causing millions of the Zionist settlers to rush to shelters and leading to the suspension of airport operations.”

“What has been happening in Gaza for nearly two years is clear evidence of the enemy’s disregard for the blood of our brothers in Palestine, and its contempt for the blood of Arabs and Muslims. The unprecedented crime of genocide has not ceased, and the siege and starvation continue before the eyes and ears of the whole world. So how long will the nations, their peoples, and their states continue in this silence and abandonment? Have the lives of the children and women in Gaza become so cheap in the eyes of everyone? How long will this crime, this injustice, and this aggression continue?” Saree asked.

The Yemeni military reiterated that its operations in solidarity with Gaza would only stop once the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide ends.

The latest missile launch occurred less than 24 hours after Israeli warplanes bombed the power station in Hezyaz, Sanhan District, south of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa..

The Israeli regime officially claimed responsibility for the strike. A military spokesperson stated that the attack targeted energy infrastructure in the area. The strike, which disabled the power station, sparked a fire that was later contained by civil defense teams and workers. Restoration efforts began shortly afterward, according to Mohammad Moftah, Deputy Prime Minister of the Sanaa-based government.

During his visit to assess the damage, Moftah assured that the station would soon return to full operation.

Ali Hussein Alaya, Director of the Hezyaz power station, condemned the repeated targeting of the facility, affirming that such actions would not deter their commitment to serving the people and public institutions.

Also commenting on the aggression, Hazem al-Asad, a member of the Political Bureau of Ansarallah, said, “A bankrupt enemy only targets civilian infrastructure,” highlighting the regime’s continued assault on public services.

Military experts said Yemen’s swift retaliation came as no surprise, describing the Israeli attack as a clear sign of the regime’s failure and growing desperation.

