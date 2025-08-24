Israeli airstrikes hit civilian infrastructure in Sanaa as Yemen reiterates Gaza support

Israeli warplanes bombed multiple civilian sites in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday, targeting the central Haziz power station and the Oil Company station on Sixtieth Street, according to local media outlets.

Al-Masirah reported that the attacks killed two people and injured dozens. Hebrew-language media outlets also claimed that Tel Aviv had attempted to target the Yemeni presidential palace.

The Israeli military claimed the strikes targeted military infrastructure, but Yemeni officials dismissed these assertions as "lies." Abed al-Thawr, an official at Yemen’s Defense Ministry, stated, "Israel bombed civilian infrastructure to make Yemenis suffer."

Civil defense teams worked tirelessly to extinguish fires caused by the explosions, which disrupted power supply and damaged critical energy infrastructure, according to local media.

Additionally, Hebrew-language media outlets claimed that the operation involved over 10 Israeli jets firing approximately 40 munitions deep into Sanaa.

Despite the scale of the attacks, the Yemeni Oil Company assured citizens that precautions had been taken to maintain stable oil supplies.

The Yemeni government issued a strongly worded statement holding "the Israeli enemy and its direct U.S. partner fully responsible for the severe consequences of this treacherous attack and heinous crime."

It emphasized that "these brutal airstrikes will not deter the great Yemeni people from their firm and legitimate stance of full support for our people in Gaza."

The strikes come amid Yemen’s ongoing solidarity operations with Palestine, which have included missile and drone launches toward Israel and the targeting of Israeli shipping and its main suppliers in the Red Sea for over 22 months.

The Yemeni forces say these actions aim to pressure Israel to end its siege and atrocities in Gaza. Ansarallah official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti reiterated this commitment, declaring, "The Israeli aggression against Yemen will not discourage us from continuing our support for Gaza, no matter the sacrifices."