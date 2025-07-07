Yemen strongly pounds Israel with missiles and drones

TEHRAN – The Israeli occupation regime’s aggression against Yemen prompts a surprisingly widespread retaliation.

Spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that Yemen’s missile and drone units carried out a joint, high-level military operation using eleven missiles and drones.

Saree confirmed that all missiles and drones successfully reached their intended targets, while enemy interception systems failed to stop them.

He added that the missile and drone forces targeted the power station “in the occupied Ashkelon” area with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Additionally, they struck the Port of “Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat)” with eight drones.

The operation also included targeting Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, and the Port of Ashdod with another hypersonic missile.

Following this operation and for the second consecutive day, Yemeni missile and UAV forces targeted a ship which belonged to a company “that violated the entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine, with two unmanned boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones.”

According to Saree, the ship (Magic Seas) sustained a direct hit, water leaked into it, and it is now at risk of sinking.

“Our forces allowed the crew to safely disembark,” he noted.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will not hesitate to use appropriate force to prevent any ship belonging to companies that deal with the Zionist enemy and violate the ban on access to the ports of occupied Palestine.”

Saree warned, “Our operations will continue to target the depth of the Israeli entity in occupied Palestine, as well as to prevent Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas and to disrupt Umm al-Rashrash port (Eilat), until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.”

In yet another operation earlier on Monday, the Israeli military reported detecting two missiles launched from Yemen, triggering sirens in multiple regions. Alarms were also heard around the Dead Sea and to its west.

The occupation regime’s Home Front Command confirmed the launch, and its military stated: “We attempted to intercept two missiles launched from Yemen, and we are currently reviewing the results.”

According to the flight tracking website FlightRadar, departures and arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv were temporarily suspended following the missile launches from Yemen.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement reaffirmed its continued missile strikes and issued a stark warning: “Anyone who attacks Gaza and Yemen will not sleep.”

Nassreddin Amer, a senior Ansarallah official stated that the Israeli regime’s aggression has not, and will not, succeed in halting Yemen’s strikes deep into the occupied territories.

He emphasized that “not a single ship will pass through the operational zone of our armed forces.”

“Zionists should head to shelters, those who assault Gaza and Yemen will know no rest.”

"Zionists should head to shelters, those who assault Gaza and Yemen will know no rest."

He added, "Gaza is not alone, and Yemen will not remain silent in the face of injustice,” stressing that Yemen’s support for Gaza will continue until the genocide ends and the blockade is lifted.

The escalation came just hours after Israeli occupation regime targeted several Yemeni ports, including the key port of Hodeidah. The attacks consisted of approximately 20 air raids, struck Hodeidah as well as the ports of As-Salif and Ras Issa, in addition to a power station in Ras Kathib.

The Yemeni Air Force responded forcefully to the assault. Saree declared that Yemen’s air defenses effectively repelled the aggression, forcing a significant portion of the attacking aircraft to retreat.

He said the defense relied on a large salvo of domestically produced surface-to-air missiles, causing severe confusion among Israeli pilots and command centers.

Military sources told regional media that Yemeni air defenses thwarted much of the occupation regime’s attack during the first wave of missile launches, forcing ten enemy warplanes to flee before they could complete their missions.

The sources added that the regime’s aircraft withdrew from Hodeidah’s airspace after being intercepted and were unable to penetrate further into Yemeni territory.

Reports indicate that the aerial confrontation between the Yemeni Air Force and the Israeli occupation regime’s jets lasted for over 30 minutes over the Red Sea.

Israeli regime media reported that one of the targets was the Galaxy Leader, a ship seized by Yemeni forces two years ago. They said dozens of bombs were dropped on Yemen during the assault. The same ports had reportedly been targeted three times previously.

However, Saree emphasized that Yemen successfully countered the Israeli occupation regime’s aggression and thwarted its objectives, stating, “We forced the enemy to leave the airspace using domestically manufactured surface-to-air missiles.”

“Our air defense succeeded in confronting the Zionist aggression against our country and thwarting its plan to target several Yemeni cities.”

This, he said, was achieved “by forcing a number of combat formations participating in the aggression to leave the airspace, preventing them from launching raids.”

The defensive measures were carried out with several locally manufactured surface-to-air missiles.

“The criminal enemy will realize that the aggression against beloved Yemen will cost it dearly and will only push the Yemenis toward greater steadfastness and perseverance, and to more supportive operations for the oppressed Palestinian people,” a government statement read.

“We are fully prepared for a sustained and prolonged confrontation, to confront hostile warplanes, and to counter attempts to break the naval blockade imposed by our armed forces on the enemy, in triumphing for our people in Gaza,” the statement added.

On Sunday, Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s unwavering commitment to Palestine. He declared that supporting the Palestinian cause is a non-negotiable stance and affirmed Yemen’s alignment with the Axis of Resistance in confronting the “U.S.-Israeli project” in the region.