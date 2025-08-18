1.2 million undocumented Afghan nationals left Iran in past year, declares interior minister

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has announced that more than 1.2 million Afghan nationals—mostly undocumented migrants—have left Iran over the past year, with the highest number of departures recorded at the eastern borders of Khorasan Razavi province.

He said the government is now preparing for the gradual repatriation of around two million more undocumented Afghans who entered the country illegally.

Speaking during a visit to Mashhad on Monday, Momeni underlined that Iran distinguishes between registered residents and those without legal documents. “Currently, more than six million Afghan nationals are living in Iran. Our priority is to regulate the presence of undocumented migrants. The return process will be carried out with full respect for human dignity and the honor of our Afghan neighbors,” he said.

The minister explained that the Interior Ministry has placed border control and migrant regulation among its top priorities. “The highest number of departures nationwide occurs through Khorasan Razavi borders. Just last year, over 1.2 million people crossed this route, and more than 70 percent of them were identified and registered,” he said.

Momeni added that effective border management requires both national mobilization and international cooperation. “Migration is a global issue, not just Iran’s. We are drawing on the experiences of other countries to improve our policies,” he noted.

He also emphasized that his visit to Mashhad included reviewing conditions for pilgrims. “The Ministry of Interior has programs to ensure affordable, safe, and smooth travel for pilgrims to the holy city, so they can have a secure and fulfilling pilgrimage,” he said.

Momeni concluded by stressing that all relevant institutions will play a role in achieving these goals. “We are confident that through national cooperation, we will manage the presence of undocumented migrants responsibly while continuing to provide security and services to pilgrims,” he said.