Pezeshkian seeks assurances in Armenia, will hit Belarus next

TEHRAN – Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian began a two-nation tour on Monday, visiting Armenia first to discuss pressing regional issues, including a recent U.S.-brokered deal with Azerbaijan that analysts warn could lead to the presence of American forces near Iran’s northern borders and block the country’s access to central Asia.

Pezeshkian was received by a number of high-ranking Armenian officials upon his arrival in Yerevan. He then participated in a meeting with Armenia’s Iranologists, where he spoke about the deep and historical ties between the two countries and encouraged the researchers to further deepen their knowledge of Iranian history, culture, and people.

“The peoples of Iran and Armenia have never witnessed anything but goodwill, kindness, and friendship from one another. You can help make these ties even better,” the president told the room of scholars.

Before leaving Tehran, Pezeshkian addressed cameras while flanked by some of his ministers. He said his stay in Armenia will involve the signing of important bilateral cooperation deals. “During this visit, important memoranda of understanding and agreements will be signed, opening new horizons for preparing the appropriate economic and social ground in the country, which will be beneficial to the progress and advancement of our dear nation,” he stated.

Iran shares a small land border with Armenia, which has become the focal point of Yerevan-Baku tensions in the past couple of years. Azerbaijan seeks to connect its mainland to its exclave bordering Iran and Armenia via a new corridor. Iran states that while it doesn't oppose transit routes in the region, obstruction of its connection to Armenia is a red line. A recent U.S.-brokered peace deal signed in the White House between Yerevan and Baku has further fueled Iranian concerns, as the deal grants the U.S. exclusive rights to develop a route through the Armenian province bordering Iran. Despite the non-binding nature of the deal, which requires approval from the Armenian parliament for implementation, Tehran has already voiced strong opposition to potential U.S. ownership of the transit route. Since the deal's signing, multiple phone calls have taken place between top Iranian and Armenian officials, with Armenia pledging to consider Iran's concerns in any new developments in the South Caucasus.

While delivering remarks in Tehran, Pezeshkian voiced concerns about U.S. companies operating in the region, citing past instances where such firms engaged in unexpected and unwelcome actions under the cover of business activities. "Given these concerns, we will hold serious talks on the challenges posed by this issue," he added.

The Iranian president will travel to Belarus after wrapping up his Armenia visit. Pezeshkian highlighted the growing relations between the two nations in economic, cultural, scientific, and social spheres. He said he expects further collaboration in technology transfer, agriculture, industry, and social initiatives.

"Belarus has consistently supported Iran in international forums, including by condemning Israeli attacks on our country and the aggression in Gaza," he noted. The president added that Iran possesses significant potential for cooperation with like-minded nations on strategic matters.