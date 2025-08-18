Persepolis escape loss in 2025/26 PGPL opener

TEHRAN – Ali Alipour scored an equalizer deep into the added time to help Persepolis escape loss in their opening match in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) here against newly-promoted Fajr Sepasi.

Hossein Shahabi stunned Persepolis at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in the 13th minute and could resist until very last of the match but right-footed Alipour leveled the score from outside the area.

In Isfahan, newly-promoted Paykan edged past Zob Ahan 1-0. Kheybar came from two goals down to beat Mes 3-2 in Khorramabad. And Gol Gohar defeated Aluminum 1-0 in Sirjan.

On Tuesday, holders Tractor will host Esteghlal in Tabriz, Chadormalou are to face Foolad, Esteghlal Khuzestan meet Shams Azar and Malavan play Sepahan in Bandar Anzali.