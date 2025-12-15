Daffodils and their special place in collective memory of Iranians

TEHRAN — The daffodil holds a special place in the collective memory of the Iranian people. A symbol of rebirth, new beginnings, hope, joy, and good fortune, the flower emerges each spring to brighten barren landscapes with its cheerful yellow, orange, and white blooms.

A cultural activist told CHTN on Monday that the daffodil flower is not just an agricultural product, but also a symbol of resistance, beauty and authenticity of the region.

Farzad Sadri added that depriving people of being in daffodil fields is cutting off part of the root of collective memories and distancing them from their environmental identity.

He stressed the need to strike a balance between agricultural conservation and public access to daffodils.

Sadri pointed to people’s enthusiasm to see the daffodils, adding that watching a stretch of sunrise among daffodil fields is an experience that should be preserved for future generations.

The cultural and social activist went on to echo the voices of gardeners, emphasizing the need to protect bulbs and planting rows, adding: “Every unnecessary step jeopardizes a multi-year investment. Destruction of daffodils not only destroys the beauty, but also destroys the region’s annual source of income.”

The director of the Safaye Behbahan Group then presented solutions for the peaceful coexistence of people and gardeners, and reminded that allocating the heritage and tourism routes in a limited part of the daffodil fields for visiting and photography, and symbolic and geometric design by planting daffodils in form of flower carpets and cultural patterns to increase artistic appeal are among these solutions.

Addressing the people and officials, Sadri said: “If you have the right to see, then you also have the right to protect being seen. Do not let fences imprison memories. Daffodils must remain, both on the ground and in memory.”

This cultural activist emphasized that investing in the daffodil plains, in addition to agricultural protection, will bring long-term cultural and tourism benefits to Behbahan.

Behbahan in the southwest Khuzestan province stands as one of Iran’s most renowned hubs for daffodils.

These beautiful flowers hold not only aesthetic value but also medicinal and industrial significance. The harvest season in Behbahan typically commences in mid-December and continues until late February.

In essence, the daffodil harvest season in Behbahan transcends mere agricultural activity. It is a fusion of nature, culture, and industry, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in the splendor of this floral abundance while experiencing the rich tapestry of the region’s heritage and traditions.

The particular strain of daffodils cultivated in Behbahan is known as ‘Narges-e Arjan’. Historical texts even mention the expanse of Behbahan’s daffodil gardens to have spanned between 700 to 800 hectares in centuries past.

The allure of these flowers lies not just in their beauty and diversity but also in the special customs and arrangements surrounding them. These aspects have turned into a natural tourism attraction for the region and the broader province of Khuzestan, capable of drawing in diverse tourists from various parts of Iran and the world.

Local customs related to the cultivation and celebration of the daffodils during the harvest season have become an integral part of the region’s cultural identity. Visitors are treated to an immersive experience, witnessing the delicate process of harvesting these blooms, understanding their significance in traditional medicine, and partaking in cultural festivities unique to the area.

Authorities and locals alike are keen on preserving this natural heritage, ensuring sustainable practices in daffodil cultivation and tourism management. According to the available data, efforts are underway to enhance facilities for visitors, including guided tours, accommodations, and cultural events centered around this seasonal marvel.

Daffodils hold profound symbolism in Persian culture and literature, often emblematic of the beloved’s eye. The poetry in Persian tradition frequently likens the beloved to the daffodil, drawing parallels with its leafless, green stem—a symbol of humility and dignity, characterized by its hollow, straw-like, and curved structure.

KD

