Zoroastrian lawmaker highlights restoration of historic fire temples

TEHRAN — An Iranian lawmaker representing the Zoroastrian community has called for continued restoration and protection of historic fire temples in the central province of Isfahan.

Behshid Barkhordari made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with Isfahan Governor-General Mehdi Jamali-Nejad and provincial cultural heritage chief Amir Karamzadeh, Miras Aria reported.

Barkhordari thanked the provincial officials for its cooperation in restoring the Dar-e Mehr and Gohar fire temples in Isfahan.

She said the allocation of sufficient funding was needed to ensure the continued restoration and maintenance of the sites.

“These monuments are part of Iran’s historical identity and national cultural heritage,” Barkhordari said.

She added that, as the Zoroastrian community’s representative in parliament, she was ready to help secure funding for the restoration and protection of historic and religious sites to preserve them for future generations.

