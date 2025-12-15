Expo of creative, knowledge-based firms to focus on AI

TEHRAN – The fourth exhibition showcasing the achievements of creative and knowledge-based companies is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31 in Tehran, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

The main objective of the exhibition is to prepare and inform those operating in this field to use AI appropriately, ISNA quoted Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhou, the head of the National Park of Soft Technologies and Cultural Industries, as saying.

Some 50 companies will display their latest products during the four-day event, he said, adding that on the sidelines of the exhibition, some specialized workshops will be held, and several memoranda of understanding will be signed.

AI is the main focus of many scientific discussions, and it plays a key role in many fields. AI acts as a tool to bridge the gap between ideas and products, but does not replace a creative individual. It can be used as an assistant. Otherwise, the outcome will be incomplete, Khoshkhou noted.

First intl. AI exhibition slated for January

Tehran will play host to the first international AI exhibition, known as AIX Expo, which is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 15, 2026, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Over 50 top knowledge-based companies operating in the AI and technology sectors will participate in the exhibition, with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), IRNA reported.

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the exhibition aims to boost interactions among innovation ecosystems, knowledge-based firms, the financial industry, and leading industries in AI.

The event will showcase the latest innovations and achievements in AI at national and global levels.

The exhibition will organize specialized panels on AI applications in various industries, such as healthcare, energy, urban development, finance, and manufacturing.

Conducting hands-on educational workshops, the exhibition will serve as a great opportunity to share expertise, promote business cooperation, and hold B2B and B2G networking in different sectors

With the rapid growth in AI startups and tech-enabled industries in the country, AIX Expo 2026 is expected to stimulate large-scale investment and lay the ground for the export of indigenous AI technologies.

Iran advances in AI scientific research index

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, has said.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.

