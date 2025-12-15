Fatemeh Sharif takes charge of Pakistan women’s futsal team

TEHRAN - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Sunday confirmed the appointment of Fatemeh Sharif Noghabi as the head coach of its national women’s futsal team.

Hailing from Iran, Fatemeh is an AFC-certified coach and has extensive coaching experience, which spans across national teams, elite futsal clubs, youth development programs, and international competitions. She has also held key roles in Iran’s National Women’s Futsal setup.

“The Pakistan Football Federation is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Fatemeh Sharif Noghabi as Head Coach of the Pakistan Women’s Futsal Team,” the PFF said in a statement.

“Ms. Fatemeh Sharif Noghabi brings extensive international experience in women’s futsal, backed by strong technical knowledge and professional coaching credentials. She is an AFC-certified coach with a proven track record across national teams, elite futsal clubs, youth development programs, and international competitions.

“Her coaching career includes key roles within Iran’s National Women’s Futsal setup, where she worked in high-performance environments and contributed to team preparation for national and international tournaments.

“At club level, she has successfully coached multiple women’s futsal teams, guiding them in national leagues, championships, and regional competitions, while consistently prioritizing tactical discipline, player development, and modern futsal methodology,” the statement reads.