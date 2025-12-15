Israel launches deadly drone strikes in southern Lebanon

At least three people were killed in southern Lebanon on Monday in violent Israeli drone attacks targeting multiple villages.

According to The Cradle, an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Jwaya on Sunday afternoon, destroying the vehicle. One person, a municipal worker from the town named Zakaria al-Hajj, was killed in the attack.

Earlier, one person was killed in a strike on a car in Safad al-Battikh, Bint Jbeil. Before that, the Israeli army bombed a motorbike in the town of Yater, killing one and injuring another.

Without offering any evidence, the Israeli military claimed in a statement that all three were Hezbollah members.

In the town of Yanouh, residents returned on Sunday to a residential building that was threatened by Israel the day before.

Tel Aviv demanded, via the U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism, that the Lebanese army search the building for Hezbollah weapons. Nothing was found.

The deadly attacks across the south come one day after Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem vowed that the group will not surrender its weapons despite pressure and threats.

In the past two months, Israel has significantly escalated its violations of the Lebanon ceasefire.

Dozens of Lebanese have been killed since the start of last month alone. Since the “ceasefire” deal went into effect in November 2024, over 300 people have been killed – including children.

Israel has threatened to launch a major offensive against the country unless Hezbollah surrenders its weapons by the end of 2025. Washington has publicly backed Tel Aviv’s threats.

Hezbollah has stated unequivocally that as long as Israeli occupation and aggression continue, it will not disarm, considering its weapons essential to Lebanon’s defense, sovereignty, and existence.