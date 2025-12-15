Non-oil goods worth over $4b exported from Khuzestan in 8 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, 13.7 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $4.141 billion were exported from Khuzestan province, in the southwest Iran, during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Novemebr 21).

Behrouz Qarehbeygi, and official with the province’s customs department, also announced that 11.352 million tons of essential goods worth $4.825 billion were cleared from the customs of the province during the eight months of this year, which compared to the same period last year, shows a 24 percent growth in weight and an eight percent growth in value.

He added: "The main essential goods cleared from Khuzestan's customs include corn, oilseeds, soybean meal, wheat, oil, raw sugar, rice, chemical fertilizers, and heavy tires."

Noting that some laws and regulations in the trade sector need revision, the official said: "This measure, while increasing the satisfaction of economic actors, also lays the groundwork for the development of trade and economic activities."

Khuzestan is a vital economic province in Iran. Pillars of the economy in the province are:

A. Energy Sector (the dominant force): Khuzestan is the heartland of Iran's petroleum industry. The province accounts for approximately 80 percent of Iran's onshore oil production and a significant portion of its natural gas. It hosts major refineries, petrochemical complexes, and pipeline networks. The Petrochemical Special Economic Zone (PETZONE) in Mahshahr is a critical hub, producing a wide range of derivatives for export. This sector provides the lion's share of provincial GDP, government revenue, and foreign currency earnings for Iran. It drives related industries like pipeline manufacturing, engineering services, and logistics.

B. Agriculture and agro-industry: Thanks to abundant water from the Karun River and fertile soil, Khuzestan is a major producer of wheat, sugar cane, corn, dates, and vegetables. The province has the country's primary sugarcane farms and processing factories.

C. Industry and trade: * Heavy Industries: Steel, copper, aluminum, and pipe manufacturing are prominent. * Ports and trade: Bandar Imam Khomeini and Bandar Mahshahr are two of Iran's most important commercial ports on the Persian Gulf. They handle the bulk of Iran's non-oil maritime trade and are the primary export points for petrochemicals, minerals, and agricultural products. These ports are connected to the national rail network, facilitating trade with Central Asia and beyond. * Special economic and free trade zones: The Arvand Free Trade Zone is designed to attract foreign investment and boost export-oriented manufacturing and trade, leveraging its strategic location near Iraq.

Khuzestan has a long border with Iraq's Basra province. The Shalamcheh and Chazabeh border crossings are active corridors for the export of Iranian goods (especially construction materials, food, and technical services) into the Iraqi reconstruction market. This is a growing and vital trade route.

The province is the natural gateway for Iran's expanding economic influence and trade with Iraq, a long-term strategic market.

Iran aims to position Khuzestan's ports as a key link in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), connecting India, Iran, Russia, and Europe.

Khuzestan is the engine of Iran's export economy through oil, gas, and petrochemicals, and a critical trade gateway via its ports and border with Iraq.

MA