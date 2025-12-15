Iran ready to foster tech ties, share expertise with Ethiopia

TEHRAN – The head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, has announced the country’s readiness to share knowledge and boost technological cooperation with African countries, particularly Ethiopia.

More than 10,000 knowledge-based companies are ready to share technology with Africa, ISNA quoted Roozbeh as saying.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives of Ethiopia, who was paying a visit to Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology (IHiT).

Localisation of technology and self-reliance are among the top priorities of the country, Roozbeh noted.

Defending Iran’s territorial integrity using indigenous technology is one of the greatest achievements in technological development.

African countries are blessed with tangible and intangible assets, talents, and human capital that have been under colonial domination for years. We are ready to engage in extensive cooperation with friendly African countries to transform ‘technology for domination’ into ‘technology for prosperity’, the official highlighted.

Technology is a good excuse to boost scientific collaborations, create peace and security, as well as develop friendship.

The official quoted the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as saying that African countries are long-term partners and permanent friends of the country.

"There are no barriers to enhancing ties with Ethiopia. Iran is fully prepared for a wide range of cooperation from scientific policymaking and sharing knowledge to joint production of goods and education," Roozbeh further noted.

Expanding bilateral ties with Iran a ‘priority’

On Saturday, Chafo said that strengthening and expanding bilateral relations with Iran is a top priority, highlighting opportunities for deeper political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries amid their recent BRICS membership.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, Chafo emphasized the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two nations. “Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Iran have existed for over seven decades. Today, the highest-level Ethiopian delegation is visiting Tehran to further develop these historic ties,” he said.

Qalibaf, who hosted the Ethiopian delegation in Tehran, noted that Iran and Ethiopia have shared political and economic relations for over 70 years and aim to broaden cooperation in multiple sectors. “Ethiopia is one of Africa’s largest countries, both in terms of population and economic potential. Strengthening economic, political, and cultural relations is a natural next step,” he said.

Both officials highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering closer ties. Qalibaf said that friendship groups and parliamentary commissions from both countries would work to deepen collaboration and create opportunities for joint initiatives in the shortest possible time.

Chafo stressed that Iran and Ethiopia share strong historical and cultural connections, and that their joint BRICS membership provides a unique platform for enhanced cooperation. “During this visit, we have laid the groundwork for stronger relations across multiple sectors and hope to see significant growth in political, economic, and cultural ties,” he said.

The Ethiopian delegation also met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss avenues for expanding bilateral trade, investment, and cultural exchange programs. The visit included formal receptions by Manouchehr Mottaki, head of the Iranian-Ethiopian Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Abolfazl Amouyi, Special Assistant to the Speaker for International Affairs.

The visit underlines Iran’s ongoing interest in developing ties with African countries, while supporting regional stability and mutual economic growth. Officials highlighted potential collaboration in agriculture, energy, engineering, technical sectors, and knowledge-based industries.

MT/MG

