Hamedani women participate in Italy’s Artigiano exhibition

TEHRAN – A group of female Iranian crafters from Hamedan province recently showcased their skills at Artigiano in Fiera, held in Milan from December 6 to 14.

Milan became the global hub of craftsmanship—the largest international event dedicated to handmade art, culture, food, and traditions from around the world during the three-day event, CHTN reported.

Deputy Head of Hamedan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Mohammadreza Khalaji stated that Arezou Shahdoosti and Somayeh Hoti, women artisans from Hamedan, were present at this exhibition and their works were selected as the best works.

Stressing that the Artigiano in Fiera exhibition was held with the nature of local foods and handicrafts, he added that Shahdoosti is an activist in the field of handicrafts in Hamedan, and in addition to being able to participate in this exhibition this year, she has also participated in the exhibition in previous years.

Emphasizing the comprehensive support for the artists to participate in domestic and foreign exhibitions, he said that the presence of artists in these exhibitions and communication with artists from different countries will definitely be effective in boosting marketing.



KD

