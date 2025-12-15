Far-right Kast secures victory in Chilean presidential election

Chile has elected the far-right wing José Antonio Kast to be its next president, after an election campaign that was dominated by themes of security, immigration, and crime, the BBC reported Monday.

Kast beat the governing left-wing coalition candidate Jeanette Jara decisively with more than 58% of the vote in his third attempt at running for president.

It marks the biggest shift to the right since the end of Chile’s military dictatorship in 1990. Kast has openly praised Chile’s former right-wing dictator, Augusto Pinochet.

Throughout the campaign, Kast portrayed Chile as a country that was descending into chaos and insecurity.

He is an admirer of Donald Trump, who is likely to become a close ally, and his policies echo those of the U.S. president.

He has pledged a border wall on Chile’s porous frontier with Peru and Bolivia, maximum-security prisons, and mass deportations of irregular migrants, many of whom are from Venezuela.

Chile is one of the safest and most stable countries in South America, but a rise in immigration and organized crime in recent years has concerned many voters. Kast regularly drew links between the two.

His critics, though, say the problem is being exaggerated.

Chile’s murder rate is now falling, and some studies suggest those born abroad commit fewer crimes on average. But the perception of growing insecurity was the motivation for many of Kast’s voters.

Kast’s brother was a minister during Pinochet’s dictatorship, and his father was a member of the Nazi party.

Pinochet was an army general who led a US-backed military coup in 1973 and established a 17-year-long military dictatorship that was marked by brutal human rights abuses, forced disappearances, and free-market economic policies.