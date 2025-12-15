Iranian artists showcase traditional arts in India exhibitions

TEHRAN - Iranian artists are presenting traditional arts at a series of exhibitions in India under a cultural memorandum of understanding between Shiraz’s Setaiesh art house and the Jaipur Art Summit institute.

The program aims to introduce Iranian traditional arts to international markets and expand cultural exchanges between Iran and India, Miras Aria reported on Monday.

The first exhibition was held from Dec. 11 to 14 at the Rajasthan School of Art and Craft, the report said. A second exhibition is scheduled from Dec. 16 to 19 at the Archaeological Museum in Udaipur.

Ten Iranian artists are participating, displaying works in traditional arts and handicrafts including khatam inlay, seven-color tilework, metal engraving, precious stone carving, miniature painting, pottery and ceramics, traditional painting, and gold leaf design, the report said.

The director of Setaiesh Art House in Shiraz said the program focuses on supporting Iranian artists and introducing their works to international markets.

AM