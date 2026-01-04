Netanyahu’s government a regime of ‘lies and treason:’ Moshe Ya’alon

Former Israeli war minister Moshe Ya’alon on Sunday placed full responsibility on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for October 7, calling it “the most dangerous crisis in our history.”

According to Al Mayadeen, his remarks followed former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak’s warning that “Israel is no longer a democratic state,” amid deepening turmoil over the government’s judicial overhaul and wartime erosion of institutional checks.

Ya’alon tied accountability to Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial and past disasters, noting the Meron stampede inquiry’s finding of personal responsibility and demanding an indictment for negligent death.

He also cited the “submarine affair” inquiry, which concluded Netanyahu harmed Israel’s security, economy, and foreign relations through decisions taken without proper oversight.

He urged questioning Netanyahu under caution over alleged treason involving Qatar, echoing criticism of opaque regional dealings and Gaza arrangements before October 7.

Calling for public mobilization, he labeled the current leadership “a government of lies and treason” that must be replaced.

A former military chief of staff and war minister, Ya’alon’s break with Netanyahu—his Likud ally—adds weight to a widening dissent within Israel’s political, military, and legal elite.

Increasingly, former generals, intelligence officials, judges, and presidents accuse the leadership of subordinating institutions and security to political survival, framing the moment as a systemic governance crisis.