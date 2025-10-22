Vance-Netanyahu talks expose US-Israel maneuvers in Gaza

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump has publicly declared that his administration’s priority is to end the war in Gaza through a ceasefire. His message has been framed as an effort to stop further escalation, but the visit of Vice President JD Vance to Jerusalem (al-Quds), where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shows that the ceasefire is also being used as a political tool to protect Israel and reshape regional alliances.

Despite the formal agreement, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza. The Gaza Government Media Office reports that Israel has violated the 20-point US ceasefire plan at least 80 times since October 10. These repeated violations indicate that Israel has accepted the ceasefire politically but not operationally, maintaining pressure on Gaza while allowing the US to control the diplomatic narrative. By doing so, Israel projects compliance internationally while weakening the ceasefire from within.

Trump has said that the ceasefire is the path to ending the war, but Washington’s actions suggest a wider strategic calculation. In his Wednesday meeting with the Israeli premier, Vance described the ceasefire as “a critical piece” in advancing the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states. The ceasefire is therefore less about resolving the conflict on the ground and more about consolidating alliances that strengthen Israel’s regional position.

Netanyahu defended his acceptance of the ceasefire during the meeting with Vance, stating, “One week they say that Israel controls the United States, a week later they say the United States controls Israel. This is hogwash … we have a partnership.” He also thanked Trump for his diplomatic efforts in the region, highlighting the administration’s role in smoothing relations with Israel’s neighbors. These statements demonstrate how the Israeli government seeks to project strength and legitimacy internationally, even as it faces domestic criticism for agreeing to a truce before defeating Hamas or securing the release of captives.

Netanyahu was under increasing domestic pressure for accepting the ceasefire before achieving his declared military objectives, which included the elimination of Hamas. Many Israeli politicians view this as capitulation to American pressure. “Netanyahu has turned Israel into a US client state,” one Israeli politician told The Washington Post. The ceasefire has become a political shield for Netanyahu, allowing him to maintain Washington’s backing while covering the failure to deliver a decisive military victory.

Experts also point out that the ceasefire framework is structurally weak. The planned international security force does not yet exist, Gaza’s governance remains unresolved, and basic humanitarian needs are unmet for more than 2 million Palestinians living under siege. These gaps make the ceasefire more of a temporary political arrangement than a durable peace plan, giving the US and Israel room to maneuver without committing to meaningful changes on the ground.

Trump’s push to end the Gaza war through a ceasefire reflects Washington’s intent to shape the conflict’s outcome rather than address Palestinian rights. For the US, the ceasefire is a strategic instrument. For Israel, it provides cover for military and political failures. For Palestinians, it has brought little real relief or protection. Without enforcement or accountability, the ceasefire risks becoming a pause that preserves the status quo rather than paving the way for a just resolution.