Export from Kordestan province rises 3%

TEHRAN- The supervisor of Kordestan province’s Customs Department said that the value of export from the province increased by three percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

Faramarz Omidi announced that 770,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $331 million were exported from the province in the eight-month period, indicating two percent growth in weight, year on year.

He pointed out that the main export goods include horticultural and agricultural products, metal and plastic products, dairy products, and tractors, and stated: "Iraq has been the main export destination for Kordestan's goods, with a share of 98.83 percent."

The official further announced that 67,000 tons of goods valued at $237 million were imported to the province in the first eight months of the present year, indicating 58 percent rise in worth, and 255 percent growth in weight, as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

Located in western Iran, bordering Iraq, Kordestan possesses unique advantages.

The province’s economy is predominantly agricultural with a growing industrial base centered on mining and light manufacturing.

Agriculture and livestock are the backbone of the provincial economy, employing a large portion of the population.

The industrial sector is growing but remains relatively small-scale.

Trade is dominated by its cross-border dynamics with Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Kordestan is positioned to become a key link in North-South and East-West transit corridors, connecting Turkey and Europe to Iraq, the Persian Gulf, and South Asia.

MA