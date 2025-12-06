Sara Netanyahu’s interference in Gofman appointment triggers uproar

A political and security storm is brewing in Israel following a Channel 13 report revealing a lengthy meeting between Roman Gofman and Sara Netanyahu, just days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Gofman’s appointment as head of the Mossad, according to Al Mayadeen’s Saturday report.

The revelation, reported by Maariv, has triggered widespread scrutiny within the Israeli security establishment. Gofman, who currently serves as Netanyahu’s military secretary, is expected to assume leadership of the Mossad in June 2026.

According to Maariv, this is not the first time Sara Netanyahu has been tied to senior security appointments. The newspaper recalled previous documented cases of her intervention in key positions within the security apparatus, raising broader concerns about her influence on official decisions.

Sources confirmed that Gofman’s meeting with Sara Netanyahu took place shortly before his appointment was made public. The timing of the private session sparked questions and discomfort among Mossad personnel, many of whom reportedly expressed surprise at the decision.

In 2012, Brigadier General Guy Sur was summoned to the Prime Minister’s Office for an official interview, only to be unexpectedly questioned by Sara Netanyahu instead.

The appointment of Gofman, only the second Mossad chief in history to be selected from outside the agency, was welcomed by the ruling coalition. However, sources within Mossad reportedly expressed unease over the decision, particularly in light of the ongoing internal investigation into Gofman’s role in the controversial arrest of Ori Almakis, a boy from Askalan.

Further adding to the controversy, Maariv cited a case involving former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who, according to testimonies from businessman Arnon Milchan and his assistant Hadas Klein, allegedly pledged personal loyalty to both Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu in 2013 to secure his appointment as head of the National Security Council.