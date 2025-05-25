Netanyahu defies law, appoints Shin Bet chief in face of national outrage

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime is now engulfed in one of its most severe internal crises in recent memory, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s brazen appointment of Major General David Zini as the new Shin Bet chief has brought the country’s deep divisions to the surface.

The action, which was taken in direct defiance of the attorney general and the Supreme Court, has exacerbated the already intense power struggles tearing through the Israeli establishment in addition to exposing the regime's contempt for the rule of law.

Netanyahu made the announcement a day after the High Court of Justice declared that his firing of departing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar was "illegal" and "improperly" carried out, pointing to Netanyahu's obvious conflict of interest as a result of the ongoing "Qatargate" scandal involving his closest associates. Netanyahu was expressly prohibited by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara from appointing any new officials until the legal issues were settled. However, Netanyahu persisted in naming Zini in a show of blatant disrespect for the law, a move that has been denounced as an outright attack on Israel's institutional checks and balances.

Military outrage and the dismissal of Zini

The appointment process itself has further stoked tensions. There seems to have been no consultation with the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, who was informed of the development only minutes before it was publicly announced. In a remarkable rebuke, Zamir dismissed Zini from the army for holding unauthorized talks with Netanyahu behind his back—a move that underscores the gravity of the breach and the unprecedented nature of the political interference.

A nation deeply divided

Many segments of Israeli society have expressed their disapproval of Netanyahu's move. Civil society organizations, opposition leaders, legal authorities, and even top military officials have all condemned the action. Critics argue that the appointment is not only a violation of legal norms but also a dangerous politicization of the Shin Bet, Israel’s most sensitive security institution. The fact that Zini, a decorated field commander but with no intelligence background, was chosen after a brief, informal conversation with Netanyahu further highlights the lack of transparency and merit in the process.

Divisions exist not just institutional but deeply societal. The opposition has urged Zini not to take up the post until a Supreme Court warning is given, whereas civil society groups have described the appointment as "brazen and defiant," accusing Netanyahu of putting private and political interests ahead of national security. Hostage families in Hamas' custody have also expressed outrage, with their argument being that Zini is inappropriate for such a significant role as he is reportedly opposed to ceasefire and hostage release deals.

Netanyahu’s power grab

This latest episode is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of executive overreach and erosion of democratic norms under Netanyahu’s leadership. Netanyahu is strengthening his hold on power at the expense of Israel's already precarious institutional integrity by ignoring the military, the attorney general, and the judiciary. A scandal-plagued, infighting-paralyzed, and lawless regime is the end result.

The announcement of David Zini as Shin Bet chief is a clear example of the regime's disunity and fragmentation from within. As Netanyahu's cabinet faces rising condemnation, the very nature of Israel's security and governance has been undermined. The scandal has evolved into a standoff, not over this one appointment, but over whether or not the regime is viable at all. Its viability is now an open question, established upon a lack of trust, legal turmoil, and serious internal disunity.