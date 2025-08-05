Children's puppet show to highlight Ashura’s message during Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN- The puppet performance "Zareer," authored, designed, and directed by Amir Mashhadi-Abbas, will be staged along the pilgrimage route from Najaf to Karbala, at an international mukab on Wednesday.

"Zareer" is a puppet show centered on the narration of the Day of Ashura, tailored for young audiences.

This initiative is part of a campaign emphasizing artistic performance, creative activities, and direct engagement with children, coinciding with Arbaeen, taking place at an international mukeb along the route.

The show is designed in Persian, with an Arabic version currently in preparation to facilitate bilingual performances if needed.

"Zareer" reflects a new approach aiming to promote cultural and artistic outreach with an international perspective, focusing on ongoing activities and expanding the audience of children and adolescents. The production offers a concise yet impactful narrative of the tragedy of Ashura, crafted by a team of professional children’s theater artists.

Alongside the performance, children viewing the show participate in side activities such as painting, receiving puppets, writing wishes, and signing pledges. These activities are designed to deepen young viewers’ conceptual understanding of Ashura’s message and provide an artistic and spiritual experience for young pilgrims.

“When it comes to conveying the profound human messages of Ashura to children, the potential of theater cannot be overlooked,” Mashhadi-Abbas stated.

Regarding the show’s name, Mashhadi-Abbas explained: “The name 'Zareer' is derived from an indigenous bird in Iraq. The story is about a bird that departs from Baghdad but loses its way and enters the plains of Karbala, witnessing the events of Ashura. The name 'Zareer' appears in historical lists of Iraqi birds and fits the dramatic space of our work. The bird’s appearance is adorable and unique, resembling a blend between Iraqi and Egyptian birds. We chose this name because these birds, when lost, fly tirelessly until they find their way back to their flock—a trait that inspired the name 'Zareer' for this performance.”

The musical composition is by Amirhossein Ensafi, with poetry by Azadeh Farhadian and Amirhossein Ensafi. Voice actors include Amirhossein Ensafi and Arezou Sadri. Puppets are designed and built by Zahra Moridi and Sara Dabiri, with consultancy from Nazila Nouri-Shad.

The show will be performed daily in six to seven sessions until the day before Arbaeen, aimed at children pilgrims from various countries along the route.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).



Arbaeen, which will be observed on August 14 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

