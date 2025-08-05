Kashan’s historical mosques registered on National Heritage List

TEHRAN—Isfahan Cultural Heritage Department gave news of registration of two historical mosques of Kashan county on National Heritage List.

According to IRIB, Amir Karamzadeh said that in light of the National Council for the Registration of Immovable Historical and Cultural Monuments in Kashan, today, in the continuation of this meeting, the registration file of the Qamsar Grand Mosque, located in Kashan county, was discussed.

After review, this historic grand mosque was registered in the list of national monuments, he added.

He also said that the registration file of the historic Kalehar Mosque (Sadeqieh Mosque) was also discussed in this meeting. After review, this historic mosque was also registered in the list of national monuments, he added.

Located on the edge of the central deserts of Iran in Isfahan province, Kashan is one of the main destinations for tourists.

Kashan is known for manufacturing carpets, silk, and other textiles. Today, the city houses most of Iran's mechanized carpet-weaving factories and has an active marble and copper mining industry. Kashan and its suburbs have a population of 400,000,

Many travelers opt to bypass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, and Yazd, but this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations. The city not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

During the Seljuk period (1051–1220) Kashan became famous for its textiles, pottery and tiles, reaching high levels of accomplishment in each of these cottage industries.

Today, it is more widely known as a major center for the production of rose water, which is sold at outlets around the main tourist attractions and dedicated stores in the bazaar.

KD

