Israeli military vehicles go up in flames 

TEHRAN – Palestinian resistance forces wage coordinated attacks across Gaza against the Israeli occupation’s military vehicles inflicting casualties on them.

The al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced that its fighters successfully destroyed an Israeli occupation regime’s military vehicle using a pre-planted “Thaqib” explosive device. The ambush took place in the Abu Hudaf area, northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In a brief statement, the al-Quds Brigades addressed the Israeli regime declaring: “Your vehicles are now wreckage,” referring to the occupation regime’s military campaign dubbed “Gideon’s Chariots” launched months earlier. That operation aimed to gain full control over Gaza, dismantle resistance groups, and displace its population, but, according to Israeli regime officials themselves, it failed to achieve its objectives.

Meanwhile, the Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, reported that they had destroyed an occupation regime’s armored personnel carrier in a joint operation with the al-Quds Brigades.

The attack, carried out with an anti-armor explosive device, took place on Montad Street, east of the Shujaiya neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades confirmed that the blast resulted in the death or injury of several occupation regime’s crew members. They emphasized that the operation was part of an ongoing retaliation against the criminal regime’s daily war crimes against starving Palestinian civilians.

These attacks are part of the broader efforts by Palestinian resistance groups to confront U.S.-backed Israeli military incursions into Gaza and respond to the ongoing genocide and blockade, inflicting significant losses on occupation forces.

As Palestinian resistance fighters intensify attacks against occupation forces, the Israeli military continues to kill children in what experts describe as a failed strategy to pressure Gazans into submission, the resistance fighters to disarm and accept a long-term occupation, annexation, and ethnic cleansing.

In a speech, Hamas leader Osama Hamdan noted the “enemy has been carrying out a genocide and starvation war against the Gaza Strip for 670 days.”

The genocide has killed over 60,830 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 149,580 with full American backing.

“The enemy has turned Gaza into a Nazi concentration camp and is committing full-scale genocide — it’s time for the world to stop it and prosecute the perpetrators,” Hamdan said.

He added, “96% of families in Gaza are now suffering from food insecurity whilst 22,000 aid trucks are stuck at the crossings as Gazans endure immense suffering.”

