Hezbollah leader warns Israel against rekindling war

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem on Tuesday warned Israel against re-starting a broader war on Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

The leader of the Lebanese resistance movement said if the regime does so, rockets will fall in Israeli territory.

“If Israel decides to wage a large-scale war, missiles will rain down on it again, and all the security they’ve been working on for eight months will collapse,” he made the remarks at a memorial event for General Saeed Izadi, a commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who was assassinated in an Israeli air strike in June.

Qassem addressed the ceasefire with Israel, stating that while Hezbollah had fully honored it, Israel had violated it “thousands of times.”

He also criticized the latest version of a roadmap pushed by US envoy Thomas Barrack for Hezbollah to disarm. Qassem noted that it did not come with sufficient guarantees that Israel would halt its attacks. “If we surrender our weapons, the aggression will not stop, and this is what Israeli officials are saying.”

The leader of the Lebanese resistance movement added that Hezbollah could not agree to the latest proposed timetable.

To improve stability in Lebanon, Qassem called for cooperation “within a framework of national unity” that is not beholden to “American or other tutelage”.